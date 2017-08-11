NDC Has Stolen My 'Party School' Idea - Aspiring NPP Chairman

Related Stories Mr Fred Amankwah-Sarfo, an aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has chided the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for 'stealing' his idea of a formation of an ideological Institute or party school by the NDC.



Mr Amankwah-Sarfo Katanka who was interacting with some media personalities after a Symposium at Alisa Hotel in Accra which was organised by the Danquah Institute: A Media, Research and Policy Analysis Centre of the NPP under theme, "The Advent of UGCC and the Independence of Ghana: Examining their Relevance in Our Contemporary Society'' made this observation.



He intimated that, "the NDC lacks ideas and are ready to jump to every idea conceived by the NPP".



Mr Amankwah-Sarfo noted, it has been his vision to form a party school for the NPP when elected as the National Chairman in 2018 which I have made known publicly.



"I have championed the idea of a formation of a party school, building a new ultra modern party headquarters, creating a recognition and rewards scheme for the NPP among others since I declared my intention to contest for the NPP National Chairmanship earlier this year," he noted.



He was of the strong view that, the formation of a party school that will groom the younger generation of the party to uphold it's ideologies and political orientations is very significant for the sustainability of the party.



He cited the CPP as an example of a failed political party that could not uphold their ideological orientation but allowed the NDC to infiltrate and dilute their political orientation and identity.



The National Chairman Aspirant was pessimistic about the survival of the NDC's ideological Institute stating that, they have rushed into launching it ahead of the NPP without a well thought out plan.



Mr Fred Amankwah-Sarfo a Business Development Consultant and a Management Information Systems expert has waged a spirited campaign towards becoming the National Chairman of the ruling NPP with a running mantra of "Building A Modern NPP''.



The technologically savvy aspirant has deployed the use of social media towards advancing his cause as polls conducted ranked him high above his opponents in terms of social media visibility.





