I Will Develop Ekumfi To Honour Atta Mills – Nana Addo

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed to develop the Ekumfi District of the Central Region to honour late President John Evans Atta Mills.



The President paid a warm tribute to the late President, who was a native of Ekumfi, saying they were Hall mates and friends back at school, just that politics seemed to have separated them.



“Before we competed we were brothers. We were in university together. We were even in the same hall together as well. We were friends till the day he died. I have to do something to show that the friendship we had was not for nothing.”



President Akufo-Addo gave the promise at a durbar at Ekumfi Essakyir in the Ekumfi District, on his second day of his tour in the Central Region.



He has announced his government will make Ekumfi one of its focal points on the development agenda.



The Ekumfi Constituency, formerly the Mfantseman East Constituency, for the first time, voted an NPP parliamentary candidate, Ato Cudjoe, as a member of parliament in the 2016 general elections.



Speaking at the durbar, the Acting President of the Ekumfi Traditional Area, Nana Idun XI, has pledged his area’s support for the President’s developmental agenda.



The Chief has noted lands and other natural resources in the area are readily available for any developmental project in the area.



