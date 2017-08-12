I Came To Tell The Truth, Not To Deceive – Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appealed to Ghanaians to support his government to implement policies and programmes to develop the country and put it on the path of prosperity.



“Support my government because all the policies and programmes we have begun to put it place will benefit all Ghanaians in every part of the country. By the end of my mandate in office, I can assure you that Ghanaians will know that I came to tell them the truth and not to deceive them,” President Akufo-Addo noted.



He made this comment when he toured the Ekumfi and Awutu Senya West constituencies on the 2nd day of his 3-day tour of the Central Region, Friday.



At Awutu Senya East, President Akufo-Addo assured the Chiefs and people that over the course of his term in office, his government will see to the upgrading of the health posts in the constituency, as well as the provision of potable water to Bontrase and other deprived communities.



Construction of a landing beach wharf, as well as construction of the Akotsi-Senya /Bawjiase-Kasoa and Obrachire/Bawjiase roads, the President assured, will be done.



President Akufo-Addo, therefore, appealed for the support of the people of Senya Beraku, adding that “support me fully, so I can work to fulfill the pledges I made to you. Let me reiterate that Ghana is not a poor country. We are a rich nation. With good policies, we are going to bring wealth and prosperity to every part of this country.”











