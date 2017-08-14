Osafo Maafo: Kwesi Pratt Asks Akufo Addo To Pick a Side

Related Stories The managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr says once the Akufo Addo-led government has not denounced comments made by Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, they are in support of it.



Yaw Osafo Maafo courted controversy when he said there could be a lay-off exercise in the public sector unless government manages to partner with the private sector to create more jobs.



The Senior Minister, speaking at the Ghana Economic Forum, said the public sector is already choked with teeming workers, adding, “there will not be any additional employment”.



This comment did not go down well with a lot of people especially because the ruling government promised to give jobs and to get rid of unemployment.



Speaking as a panelist on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji political platform, the renowned journalist said: “when ministers speak, they speak for the president and they speak for government especially in the current circumstances where government has not denounced what the minister said…if it is not the position of government, we want to hear government on it”