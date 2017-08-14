NDC Book On Social Democracy Launched

Related Stories A Former Education Minister, Lee Ocran at the launch of a book on social democracy in Africa has stated that politics in Ghana is gradually losing its value and focus from ideologies to ethnicity and established relationships.



He made reference to the practice of politics some years ago as being well understood than in recent times, emphasizing that politics then was based on ideologies but it is not the same now.



In an interview with Lee Ocran, he described the political landscape of Ghana as losing its direction and essence as politics is no longer on ideologies but rather on ethnic sentiments.



He added that materialism had become the order of the day and that people needed to be oriented on the importance of ideology based politics.



Speaking to the Deputy General Secretary for the opposition NDC Koku Anyidoho, he added that the country has no future with the way things are going if political ideology is not inculcate in the minds of the new generation.



He stressed that the current way of practicing politics poses danger on the future of the country as ethnic sentiments is gradually wiping away political ideologies which used to be the way forward.



The NDC Chairman, Kofi Portuphy reiterated that many people in NDC don’t understand the philosophy of the party and as such their mindsets in the party are finding ways of amassing wealth.



“ . . but the main goal of the NDC is to ensure that everybody has the opportunity to help the country to develop. So we give everybody the opportunity to be part of the process. We need to explain to the people who want to join our party to know who we are before they can decide to join our party and it is the reason this book has been launched,” he explained.



He said the book highlights the values of NDC and that this book is for the whole Africa who believes in the ideology of social democracy; adding that the book is going round the whole Africa continent and not limited to only Ghana.