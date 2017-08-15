Sack Valerie Sawyerr For Her Treachery - Group To NDC

Related Stories A group calling itself, NDC Action Movement has called on the hierarchy of the biggest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to call Dr Valerie Sawyerr to order.



In a press release signed by its President, Mr Kodzo Hamenya Keglo on August 14, 2017 and cited by Daniel Kaku indicated that former President, John Mahama and his associates are behind Dr Valerie Sawyerr for discrediting the good image of former President, Jerry John Rawlings.



The group added that, "the level of inept wanton folly by Valerie Sawyerr beats our imagination and we want to state categorically that, John Mahama and his associates are behind this ridicule to discredit agenda against Mr Rawlings".



The group however, is calling dismissal of Dr Valerie Sawyerr from National Democratic Congress (NDC) party immediately.



Below is the full statement;



Sack Valerie Sawyerr now - Action Movement tells NDC



The Action Movement of the NDC wishes to register our indignation at Madam Valerie Sawyerr, a discredited and tainted Mahama loyalist who launched scathing attacks on the NDC founder Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings in an article she released to the media last Tuesday.



In the said article, Valerie Sawyerr, a former policy advisor to President Mahama cast aspersions at the personality of former President Rawlings describing him as an 'agitated mosquito' and other cat-calls.



We find Valerie Sawyerr's belligerence, and utterances on our party founder, to be very reckless and we are convinced that such unprovoked attack on the former president could only be part of that grand scheme orchestrated by the Mahama bloc to once again ridicule the party founder.



We are by this statement sending a signal to all those clowns around Mahama who constantly spew a bunch of wheat due to ignorance in an attempt to make us believe that Mahama is the best thing that has ever happened to the NDC to be weary of the repercussions of their unguarded attacks on JJ Rawlings.



We were fooled to believe the claim that Rawlings has outlived his usefulness. It cost us the 2016 elections. Yet Mahama and his ilks have not learnt any lessons. They are obsessed with the Rawlings and their sense of criticism is only limited to tearing the NDC founder apart.



The NDC cannot afford the cost of any human folly that has the potential of keeping the Party in perpetual opposition. Even after such a humiliating electoral defeat and the aftermath of Kwesi Botcwey fact finding committee report, Mahama loyalists are still living in the past.



Valerie Sawyerr is just one of the many wretched comedians and among a bunch of noisy ducklings who have lost touch with reality and will do anything to protect the Mahama status quo and their long pockets.



Valerie Sawyerr is anti-NDC. She hates to see the NDC succeed. This is the same woman who is alleged to have actively campaigned for an independent candidate against the NDC's candidate in the last elections at the Klottey Korley constituency. We are calling on the party hierarchy to call Valerie Sawyerr to order, or better still sack her from the party for her treachery.



Long Live Founder



Long Live the NDC



...Signed...



Kodzo Hamenya Keglo, NDC Action Movement(President)