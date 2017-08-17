Government Will Deliver - NPP Ireland Branch

Related Stories The Chairman of the Republic of Ireland Branch of the Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on all to have confidence in the President Akufo Addo led government commitments when it comes to job creation.



He was optimistic the government led by President Akufo Addo would provide employment for each and every Ghanaian in the country for them to make some earnings.



Addressing party members in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, Mr. Agyapong reassured Ghanaians that the party is committed to ensuring that the manifesto pledge of the ruling party comes to reality.



“The people of Ghana gave the NPP the mandate because of the confidence they have in our leader, Nana Addo, and indeed he and his team will deliver” he stated.



The Chairman also hinted that the president and his government are putting things in order and working to stabilize the economy from the shambles that the previous government left. He said the NDC government left a legacy of a bankrupt economy with a total debt of GHc130 billion.



He noted that the president’s bold policy statement of creating one district-one factory in every district in Ghana remains a key objective.



As agriculture is one of the backbones of the Ghanaians economy, Mr. Agyapong said the NPP government is committed to creating the enabling environment and maximizing the abundant raw materials and human resource potentials in every district in Ghana to ensure that Ghana achieves self-sufficiency.