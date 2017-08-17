Wontumi Inaugurates Committee To Supervise Construction Of Party’s Ultra Modern Office

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has inaugurated a Ten-Member Committee to oversee the construction of the party's ultra modern office complex for the region.



The committee has been tasked to acquire a land, secure funds, and also to ensure a successful execution of the ultramodern office complex, which when completed would be the first for the region and a plus for the current regional executives led by Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the regional chairman.



The Ten-Member Committee is being chaired by the Constituency Chairman for Afigya Kwabre, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, as the representative for all the Constituency Chairmen in the region.



The Member of Parliament for Edubiase and deputy minister for agric, George Oduro, who is a member sitting in for all MPs in the region.



Other members are the District Chief Executive Officer of Ahafo Ano North, Martina Appiah, representing all the MMDCEs, the Constituency Chairman for Adansi Fomena, Akwasi Nti, a Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Adom Appiah, also acting as the regional representative on the Committee.



Nana Nkansah Boadu, Nzemahene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, and Mrs. Mary Sarfo Atiemo, a retired nurse and a key member of the party, also constitute Council of Elders who will serve as an advisory board in the committee.



Chairman Wontumi stated that, to maintain hard work as the party's stronghold, it has become necessary for the Ashanti regional NPP to have its party office.



To him, this will enhance activities of the NPP as a serious full-time party ready to work things out to make Ashanti Region and Ghana work again.



The Agric-Nzemahene, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, who is a member of the committee, donated 1000 bags of cement to commence the project.



Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, encouraged the Regional Chairman to be firm with his decisions and should not lose hope in achieving what is right for the party. He therefore called on party faithfuls to support the the "young and brainy Chairman" in his quest to make NPP achievable and proud.



It would be recalled that Chairman Wuntumi, singlehandedly funded the acquisition of a full house at Krofrom which is currently being used as the Regional Headquarters of the party.