Stop NDC School Or . . . – Chairman Wontumi Charges

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako has said the creation of a political school by the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] is “illegal”.



He said if the rightful authorities do not question their attempt to open the school - he will soon open a party school for NPP members in the Ashanti Region.



Chairman Wontumi as affectionately called in politics noted that his school will rival the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy School of the NDC.



The Ghana Institute of Social Democracy will be an institution of higher learning and research to train mainly party comrades and other interested stakeholders in the fundamental principles and philosophy of the party.



General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who doubles as the Interim Chairman for the Governing Council of the Institute in his inaugural speech said, the school will also role out relevant programmes related to politics, social democracy and governance.



The institute Johnson Asiedu Nketia said will serve as a centre for research into changing global ideological perspectives of the social democratic tradition and realign itself with the emerging global trends in order to promote and strengthen the social democratic philosophy in Ghana and Africa.



But Bernard Antwi-Boasiako on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ questioned the idea behind the NDC school.



“If the party’s founder, JJ Rawlings whom they are now insulting did not create a school, why must they create?” he questioned.



Adding that - “What will the NDC teach its members if they need knowledge badly? If they have decided to open an NDC school in Accra to teach nothing but how to steal, then I will also open a school in the Ashanti region and make the whole Ashanti region an NPP state.”



“I will force every person in the Ashanti Region to become an NPP member if I open that school because the motive of the NDC is just to make everyone an NDC member and so I will not hesitate to do same.”