Inusah Fuseini Supports Prosecution Of Corrupt NDC Officials

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has declared his support for the prosecution of officials suspected to have committed corrupt acts while serving in the Mahama administration.



This comes a day after Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemeka indicated that officials suspected of corrupt acts in previous administration will soon be put before court.



“Some of these persons who have been daring us on TV or radio have questions to answer in court,” Mr. Kpemka revealed.



Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Fuseini supported this call saying, “If you are in public office and you misconducted yourself in public office which is bordering on corruption or any other matter, you should be prepared to answer for it.



If they [NPP government] come to the conclusion that the person is found culpable then that person must pay a price for it.”

He was however quick to remind the NPP government to abide by the laws in prosecuting these officials.



“The legal ethics particularly binding on lawyers of the court requires that when they are preparing their cases for court, they go to court before they speak so I am just saying that the ethics of the profession requires that you go to court, prosecute the persons you feel are corrupt…They [corrupt officials] also have the opportunity because the constitution guarantees them some rights.



The sanction regime is defined by law and so whatever sanctions should be imposed, will be imposed by law,” he said.



Mr. Inusah indicated that Mr. Kpemka’s threats to prosecute corrupt NDC officials do not come as a surprise to him since other appointees had earlier indicated that “they are preparing dockets for the prosecution of former government officials who misconducted themselves.”



The Mahama administration was rocked with a number of corruption cases including the GHC3.2 million bus branding, GYEEDA and the Subah scandals.



The then opposition NPP, promised the creation of the Special Prosecutor Office which would deal with the various corruption cases.



Government is expected to begin the prosecution of corrupt officials in the Mahama administration in October.



Mr. Kpemka who made this revelation on Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News on Thursday said: “…By October when we start moving to court with some of the cases, Ghanaians will know that we are serious and we are ready to fight corruption as a canker in this country and uproot it once and for all.