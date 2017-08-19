JOY Describes NDC School As ‘Backward Idea’

Related Stories The 2016 Independent Presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY) has described as a 'backward idea' the establishment of a school by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The school; The Ghana Institute of Social Democracy will be an institution of higher learning and research to train mainly party comrades and other interested stakeholders in the fundamental principles and philosophy of the party.



However in a statement, JOY said: "I've never witnessed such backward idea of setting Political ideology school in the 21st century. Whilst the Westerners who are proponents are relegating their key divide and rule tactics to the dustbin of history, the NDC has been applauded by NPP. So what political ideology can solve the galamsey menace or corruption or One district one factory?"



Below is the full statement;



JOY view on NDC School



I've never witnessed such backward idea of setting Political ideology school in the 21st century. Whilst the Westerners who are proponents are relegating their key divide and rule tactics to the dustbin of history, the NDC has been applauded by NPP.



So what political ideology can solve the galamsey menace or corruption or One district one factory?



School of lies, thievery and nation wreckage? Africans have been fooled for far too long. Which Political ideology changes America's foreign interest?



Socialism and Capitalism are with natural human development spectrum. Even animals practise socialism and capitalism.



The Westerners saw how social media and mass communication are weakening the manipulate period of socialism and capitalism.



No wonder Kofi Annan recently was categorical that most African leaders are not enlightened. Let me pause. NDC ideological school is not progressive in the 21st century.



For NPP to follow NDC in establishing political parties' ideological schools is like the blind leading the clueless!