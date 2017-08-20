NPP's Internal Election Should Be Cleaned And Decorous Devoid of Insult & Attacks - Nana B

Related Stories Deputy Director of Natonal Service Secretariat (NSS) Mr. Henry Nana Boakye has cautioned the NPP fraternity to maintain the upcoming Internal contests as purely as family affairs devoid of insults and attacks.



According to him, the ruling NPP risk losing its cohesion and unity when supporters of the candidates resort to vile Propaganda and Personal attacks in their quest to enhance the chances of their preferred Candidates in contests like these.



"I am well aware of the incessant attacks directed at my Person by some party faithfuls who do not support my agenda."



"I equally appreciate the growing concerns from my associates over these attacks. I reckon the strong temptation to respond in equal measure but will plead for calm and restraint in the supreme interest of keeping our Party's cohesion."



He however pledge to remain committed to ensuring that the upcoming contest is conducted devoid of any rancour and acrimony, urging all supporters , particularly those who believe in "the Perfect Replacement agenda" to remain calm but rather project his competence and positive values.



"This contest will be done and we should not travel a rather tortuous path in restoring our cohesion after."



"I will take a cue from our Party's leader and Ghana's President, 'His Execellecy Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo', who suffered the height of similar attacks but remained unimaginably focused and ask that we do not get distracted by these low moments."



He reminded his supporters to remain focus as sole aim remains finding a formidable leadership for the Party's teeming Youth, reiterating that "we can't help but keep this contest clean and convivial."



