Stop Using Smear Campaign To Kill Local Businesses – NDC Activist

Related Stories A youth activist of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the convener of the Forum for Social Justice, Sammy Gyamfi has urged Ghanaians and Government to support hardworking local businessmen in the country.



According to him the only way Ghana could bridge the unemployment gap is for the Government and people to support genuine local businessmen.



“One person who is doing well is Ibrahim Mahama with his Dzata cement. What I expect from this Gov’t and Minister Alan is to rise above excessive partisanship and support this initiative. Others like Roland Agambire of RLG, Joseph Siaw Agyapong of Zoomlion should also be supported by Gov’t and the people to succeed so they could employ the many unemployed Ghanaians,” he said.



Adding: “If you look at Nigeria, they have the richest businessmen across Africa because Obasanjo’s Government supported them. Aliko Dangote the richest man in Africa became the richest because the Government of Nigeria supporting them. Mike Adenugu 3rd richest had it because he was supported. Our Governments should emulate that,” he urged.



Sammy Gyamfi also bemoaned the excessive politicization and the smearing of local businessmen; a situation which to him is affecting their businesses.



“All the time what we do is to politicize and smear the work of these businessmen. If we continue doing that the country may collapse. Already the government is saying that it cannot create jobs on its own; so if we don’t see the private sector as our own and support them, we will collapse ourselves and the country. What we must know is that they are Ghanaians first of all and are creating jobs for people regardless of their party affiliations,” he stressed.



The Former PRO of the KMA lamented of how the Ghanaian business space is encroached by foreigners; something he believes should be halted immediately because it adversely affects the local economy.



He commended Businessman Ibrahim Mahama for taking the bold step to go into the bauxite mining industry which has largely been controlled by the Chinese and other foreign companies.



“When you look at the mining industry, it is being controlled by Foreigners so I commend Exton cubic (local company) for joining the Bauxite industry. I hear it is yet to finalize all the legal documentation including parliamentary ratification. I urge the minister and Parliament to help fasten the process for it in that regard”.



He condemned the Akufo Addo Government of not creating the enabling environment for local businesses to succeed adding that some are being smeared by activists of the Government.



“It is very bad that Akufo Addo is failing to create the needed enabling environment for businesses. He should have Tax cuts, incentives, stimulus packages for the local businesses. If they are able to work effectively and successfully, not only will it benefit the economy but it will also open up employment avenues for our teaming unemployed youth”