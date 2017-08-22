Alban Bagbin For President Posters Out

Bagbin is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Related Stories Posters of former Majority Leader of Parliament and current Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, as a presidential aspirant for election 2020 on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have flooded social media.



Hon Alban Bagbin is a Member of Parliament for Nadowli/ Kaleo Constituency of the Upper West Region. He is only surviving member of the first parliament of the Fourth Republic, since 1993 till date.



The posters flooded social media with inscription, 'Our Hope For 2020, Alban Bagbin'.



It is unclear whether Hon Alban Bagbin has a hand in the circulation of the posters which have flooded social media.



Although the NDC has not opened nominations yet, some bigwigs and other members of the party have shown their interest to lead the party in 2020.



Some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, have tipped Hon Alban Bagbin to lead the party into 2020 general elections.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost heavily in the 2016 presidential election to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some members of the party are calling for new flag-bearer.



However, similar posters of Dr. Ekow Garbrah, Mr. Slyvester Mensah, Hon Nii Amasah Namoale, Mr. Stephen Atubiga, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Mr. Amissah Arthur, Mr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije among others also popped up as they face the former President, His Excellency John Mahama in the party's presidential primaries in 2018.



Background



Honorable Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin (born 24 September 1957) is a Ghanaian politician. He was the Minister for Health in the Ghana government until February 2013 when Hanny-Sherry Ayittey took over the position. He is also the Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo.



Early life



Mr. Bagbin hails from the Upper West Region of Ghana and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and English at the University of Ghana in 1980. He proceeded to the Ghana School of Law at Makola in Accra after which he was called to the Bar in 1982.



Education



The former Majority Leader started schooling at an early age at the Roman Catholic Primary School, Sombo, did his second cycle education at Wa Secondary School and ended at the Tamale Secondary School, where he earned his Ordinary Level and Advanced Level certificates before entering the University of Ghana in 1977.



Political life



Bagbin is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and represents the Nadowli West Constituency from the Upper West Region.



Bagbin announced his intentions to run for president in 2008 on the NDC ticket, but he never stood for the primaries.



He became the Majority Leader in the Ghanaian parliament in 2009. Following a cabinet reshuffle in January 2010, he was appointed Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing by President Mills .



He has also been confirmed as Majority Leader of Parliament under President Mahama's tenure of office, he succeeded Dr Benjamin Kunbuor who was appointed as the Minister of Defense.



Mr. Alban Bagbin is married to Mrs. Alice Adjua Yornas Bagbin.