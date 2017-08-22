Bringing back Mahama will spell doom for NDC â€“ Dela Coffie   

Related Stories A leading member and outspoken communication member of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dela Coffie has stated that the coming back of former President John Mahama as a flag-bearer for the party in 2020 would be a disaster and doom for the party.



Dela Coffie is among some members of the opposition NDC calling for new flag-bearer as the party preparing for the 2020 general elections.



In a statement issued by Dela Coffie on August 21, 2017 and cited by Daniel Kaku, asked that why can’t people just get their heads out of the sand and realize that the comeback of former President John Mahama will spell doom for the party.



“NDC, we are not allowing the same ‘snake’ which damaged our electoral fortunes to slither into the party leadership to bite us in the arise. Are we?, Dela Coffie asked.



Dela Coffie is of the view that former President John Mahama is likely to use money to bribe the delegates to win the upcoming presidential primaries but he warned that if former President John Mahama wins the presidential primaries and becomes the flag-bearer, it would caused doom for the party.





“So the proponent of the this ‘money politics’ are boldly telling us that John Mahama has transitioned from a mere ‘poor politician’ in 2008 to a billionaire politician in 2016, and that without him and his money the NDC cannot survive? To the extent that they are going to use money to decide who becomes the next leader of the party?, he wondered.



Below is the full statement;



Dela Coffie’s writes!



NDC, we are not allowing the same ‘snake’ which damaged our electoral fortunes to slither into the party leadership to bite us in the arise. Are we?



So, what is this joke about the party being broke and that only John Mahama got the financial muscle to take us into the future?



Suddenly, it has become an issue of who has the cash and is capable of funding the party, and not the person who can bring nobility and unparalleled leadership to the table? Is that the reason some NDC business men were targeted and destroyed even under our own government? So that resources would be centred in a particular household to be deployed as a tool for the control of the party?



Is that the argument? OK, what was the financial status of the party before the 2008 electoral victory? Was it about cash then? And what was John Mahama’s worth prior to his elevation as presidential running mate in 2008?



So the proponent of this ‘money politics’ are boldly telling us that John Mahama has transitioned from a mere ‘poor politician’ in 2008 to a billionaire politician in 2016, and that without him and his money the NDC cannot survive? To the extent that they are going to use money to decide who becomes the next leader of the party?



Intriguing. Isn’t it?



Again, what makes John Mahama of 2016 different from John Mahama of 2020, such that folks are willing to sacrifice the survival of the party for his quest to hang on even when it is pretty clear he’s out of his depth politically?



I keep looking for that tiny little ounce of sympathy towards this whole JM2020 comeback and I keep coming up with nothing. It just doesn’t make any sense to me for folks to think it is prudent to bring back a man who lost an election miserably even on his own “enviable” records.



We were all part of the people who made the case for John Mahama in 2016. At the time we saw him as a marketable product who could do the trick for the party. He had so much at his disposal as a sitting President but gave everything away on the platter of gold.



Exactly what is he going to do differently to bring back the over one million votes he lost as a candidate in 2016? And what if he loses in 2020, would he run again in 2024 because he’s now the controller of the party’s purse?



Can’t we just be serious for once and deal with this issue dispassionately?



We’ve had a gang of clueless folks steered our government and party right into a political abyss. We’ve also had people who had no idea where we were heading led us into a ditch. But instead of asking legitimate questions, everyone sits around and nods their heads when a few misguided loyalists say we should, “stay the John Mahama course.” Stay on which “John Mahama course?”



The same “John Mahama course” which led us into this state of hopelessness?



What exactly has changed? Isn’t it clear that the same arrogance of power that cost us the election is still reigning even in opposition? Don’t we have the same exuberant but politically naive staffers, who shepherd John Mahama to the worst electoral defeat ever in the fourth republic still calling the shot?



Why can’t people just get their heads out of the sand and realize that the comeback of John Mahama will spell doom for the party?



You might think I’m getting senile, and maybe I am. But someone has to speak out. There was a time in this party when the voices of great leaders lifted us up and made us want to do better.



What happened to the strong and resolute party of Jerry John Rawlings?



Whiles we’re fiddling and toying with the fate of our people, the party is disintegrating and nobody seems to care. That’s not the promise of the NDC our forebears toiled for.



Time for the party to act and put its foot down. Reflection time is over. We need voices of conscience with tenacity to speak the truth in the NDC. People who will not look truth in the face and blink – people who can do a very dispassionate trend analysis of the John Mahama albatross hanging around our necks, and tell it to those who care to listen.



We also need a different approach in tackling the NPP as opposition party. We need proactive Leadership and that means charting a new course for our collective good towards a future with or without John Mahama.



Enough said!!