Politics Cannot Make One Pesewa For Me – Nduom

Related Stories Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the 2016 Flag Bearer of the Progressive People's Party, says he will always place his private businesses ahead of politics.



"Politics is public service, politics cannot make one pesewa for me. Politics, you make a contribution there, you don't take from there, It's a matter of serving your country..." Dr Nduom said in an interview on Joy FM on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.



According to him, his motivation for becoming a politician was not to make money but to contribute towards the development of the country.



"It depends on where your priorities lie, I am a professional person first and foremost and that is how I have developed," the three-time presidential candidate said. "I have been in the profession of improving business processes and business from the time I got out of university..."



"Being a professional has been the underpinning of everything that I do and so business is the top priority asides from family and my faith". Dr Nduom who is the Chairperson of Groupe Nduom which has 41 subsidiary companies added that one can only focus on contributing towards the development of the nation after achieving success privately.



He said: "We take care of business first and then it allows me the opportunity and the privilege of spending some time to figure out how is it that I can serve my people, my country and make a contribution.



"It can never be politics first, Politics, you know, you can go hungry and become desperate in this country. I don't want to become a hungry and desperate person".