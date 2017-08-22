NDC 2018 Primaries: I Haven’t Decided To Contest Yet – Spio Garbrah

Related Stories Former Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah has denied giving indications of contesting the flagbearership position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2018.



This contradicts earlier claims by a member of the Spio Garbrah Fan Club , Kwaku Tawiah that Mr. Garbrah had declared his intentions to join the flagbearership race in 2018.



Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Mr. Garbrah said he is yet to make a decision about contesting the party’s presidential primaries.



Mr. Garbrah explained that those pushing for him to contest were members of his fan club.



“What has been said so far came from members of my fan club who are hoping that I consider becoming a candidate but that is different from me myself saying I am a candidate. If I am declaring my candidacy for anything, I will not do so through alliances. I will speak for myself,” Mr. Garbrah clarified.



He pointed out that he will make a decision on the “role” to vie for after extensive consultations with his supporters and key stakeholders.



“When the party invites those who are interested in becoming leaders of the party, at that point, in consultation with my supporters and fans and other party leaders, I will decide the role I will play.”



Mr. Garbrah also advised the party to focus on reuniting its ranks and rebuilding after the humiliating defeat it suffered in the 2016 elections before deciding on persons to represent it in the 2020 elections.



The party has within two years to elect a flagbearer who will lead the party in the 2020 elections.



About 5 names including former Accra Metropolitan Assembly boss, Oko Vanderpuje and Stephen Atubiga have so far popped up as persons likely to contest the flagbearership position when the party opens nomination.



It is unclear whether former President John Mahama will exercise his right to a second term in office after the defeat.