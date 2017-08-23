Otchere-Darko: I Don’t Have The ‘Luxury To Hang Around’ Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, has denied claims that he has been impeding access to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House.



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong and founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah had suggested that some persons, including Mr Otchere-Darko have hijacked the President.



Rev. Owusu Bempah had claimed these powerful people who have surrounded the President are able to re-award contracts to persons of their choice, to the extent that the work of the Chief of Staff has been hijacked by these persons.



Earlier, Mr Agyepong made similar statement claiming Mr Otchere-Darko and one Duke Ofori-Atta were using their positions at the Flagstaff House to engage in acts that could affect the fortunes of the New Patriotic Party as well as dent the image of the President.



“The President should watch the people he has surrounded himself with….If NDC had been bold and condemned the likes of Ibrahim Mahama and Randy Abbey they wouldn’t have found themselves in opposition,” he said But Mr Otchere-Darko has hit back at the two critics, indicating that he does not work at the presidency to surround the president in order to sabotage anyone.



“For the avoidance of doubt, I do not work at the Presidency and lack the luxury to hang around the President doing ‘kokonsa,’” he said in a Facebook post to respond to the allegations which has since generated headlines.



“I run a law firm, Africa Legal Associates, Labone, where my job is to pursue the legal/corporate (legitimate) interests of my clients.



That is my job. In fact, my only job. You may choose to hate. You may even choose to manufacture your own facts about me. But, that’s ok. It is part of life and part of being me, I guess. I accept,” he stated.



