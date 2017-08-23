Kufuor Begs NPP For Nana

Related Stories Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on Ghanaians, particularly sympathizers and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to exercise patience as the new government led by President Akufo-Addo, begins to settle down to implement its manifesto pledges that will bring economic emancipation in the country.



He believes that the reward of Ghanaian voters lies in sound macroeconomic policies and control measures that deal with corruption, create job avenues, and open up opportunities for all citizens, irrespective of the individuals’ political affiliations.



According to him, he was distressed by calls for immediate employment by some NPP activists who know or ought to have known that the government is only eight months old in office, and advocated breathing space for the relatively new administration.



Speaking in an interview with Silver Fm – a local radio station in Kumasi – the former President Kufuor said that undue haste and demand for instant reward by political party activists must not be allowed to compromise national interest and general development of the nation.



He stated that political power, like egg, must be handled with care and exercised to the benefit of the citizenry, and not a few individuals, intimating that people ought to follow political party with the view of not seeking personal benefit, but the general good and welfare of the entire citizens.



He said, “If anybody has entered into this government through deceit and ill-motive to amass wealth, then that is not his or her place, as the president earlier said. The person will soon be exposed and his dreams will be completely shuttered by ending up in prison.”



He disclosed that the new government has come to better the lots of Ghanaians, and that its commitment to a successful implementation of good policies for development had not changed or withered.



Mr. Kufuor asked for prayers and support for Nana Akufo-Addo’s government to implement the Free Senior High School programme that seeks to give equal opportunity and access to education to Ghanaian school children, irrespective of one’s financial background.



He noted that education is one of the key drivers of a country’s development and growth, and that any policy intended to push such agenda must be supported open-heartedly by all and sundry, pointing out that many of the children’s talents are revealed at this level of education.



The former president, fondly known as the Gentle Giant, appealed for emphasis to be placed on skill acquisition and training since artistry and craftsmanship are needed for industrial development and growth – the productive backbone of an economy.



He was concerned about how Ghanaians hold technical education in low esteem, calling for the polytechnics-turned universities to be retooled to meet the required expectations.