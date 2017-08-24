NPP Ready For Confab

Related Stories The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says all is set for its National Delegates’ Conference, which is expected to take place in Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital.



Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu made this known at a press conference on Tuesday.



He said “the party, having put in place all necessary arrangements, is very confident that the 2017 National Annual Delegates’ Conference and the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the NPP shall be a remarkable success.”



The conference will start from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27, 2017, under the theme, ‘NPP, delivering on our promises, our roots, our strength, our future.’



In line with the party’s constitution, the party members would have the opportunity to review and put in place appropriate measures for smooth operation.



The first day of the conference, according to the statement, would be used for Muslim prayers (Jummah) and other undisclosed social events.



On the second day, the main conference is expected to take place at the medical school auditorium of the University of Cape Coast.



The conference, per Article 9 (4), shall deliberate and make appropriate resolutions on national chairman’s report, national treasurer’s statement of accounts and general secretary’s report.



They would also deliberate on resolutions from all 10 regions and consider proposals for amendments to the party’s constitution, which have been received and circulated to all stakeholders, according to the statement.



“The main conference will end at 4pm. There would then be a mammoth rally at the Victoria Park in Cape Coast to be addressed by the leadership of the party, His Excellency the President and Vice, Ministers of State and other key government appointees,” it added.



On Sunday, August 27, church and thanksgiving service would be observed at the Calvary Methodist Church, Cape Coast.



Warning



The leadership of the NPP warned prospective candidates for various executive positions in the NPP not to use the Cape Coast conference for their campaign activities.



“In view of the foregoing, the party is appealing to all prospective candidates to desist from repeating this undemocratic and untidy enterprise at the National Delegates’ Conference. The party reserves the right to reprimand or sanction anyone who flouts this directive.”