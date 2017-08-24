Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka. Chairman Wontumi Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi says he will not watch the younger brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama to engage in any form of mining as far as the NPP is in power.



He warned the business magnate to respect directives from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against illegal mining or face his wrath.



According to him – “If some of us are respecting the president’s directives to stop illegal mining, then who is Ibrahim Mahama, who the hell is he?”



The controversial bauxite mining concession approved to Exton Cubic Group Limited has created confusion among two Ministers in the Nana-Addo led administration.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, is not happy that the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, is encouraging Ibrahim to move his equipment to the Nyinahin bauxite site for mining when there is a ban on mining in the region.



Mr Ibrahim Mahama moved his Engineers and Planners (E&P) heavy-duty equipment to the site but was prevented by the residents and the DCE of the area.



Chairman Wontumi as affectionately called in politics on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ was emphatic that “Ibrahim Mahama has no valid documents to allow him mine. The President has ban mining so he should respect that.”



“What is wrong is wrong, we are not going to allow him pollute our waters and destroy the forest. If John Peter Amewu still insists he can mine, we will demonstrate against him. This will not happen under my watch,” he angrily said.













Ibrahim Accuses Wontumi of Sabotage



Ibrahim Mahama The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners (E&P), Ibrahim Mahama has accused the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi of sabotaging him in order to settle personal scores.



According to Ibrahim Mahama, the scheme of Chairman Wontumi by organizing his boys to undermine Exton Cubic will not succeed as planned.



“Let's support our own. The attempt by certain individuals especially the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP to whip up sentiments against the company by organizing his boys in the area to undermine Exton Cubic will surely not see the light of day,” he stated.



The EPA in a statement earlier suggested that Exton Cubic Group is not permitted to operate at the Nyinahini Bauxite Concession as they did not complete some requirements needed to gain the prospecting license.



The Minerals Commission has also issued a warning to Exton Cubic Group Limited to stop any attempt to enter the Nyinahin Kyekyewere Forest Reserve to undertake any mining activity.



