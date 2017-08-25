Appointees at Flagstaff House Making ‘Filthy Money’- Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyapong continues to descend on some appointees of the current government observing that their actions and inactions are disgracing the party he labored for.



On Oman Fm’s Boiling Point on Thursday, he alleged that a number of appointees at the seat of government are making filthy money indicating that some persons are demanding bribes in return for jobs.



“Me and my mouth I will say it. Workers and Flagstaff House will disgrace us…..filthy money…. everyone is demanding for money….I will not step foot there again whatever they want to do they can go ahead and do it”, he revealed during a discussion.



Just last week, he warned the president to be careful because most of those he has surrounded himself with describing them as sycophants whose sole interest is to use his name to further their corrupt agenda.



Mr. Agyepong, who said part of the reasons why the NDC lost was because of the refusal of party members to speak out against the corrupt behavior of Ibrahim Mahama, said he will not sit and allow that to happen to the president.