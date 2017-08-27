NDC Members Crying Like Toddlers - John Jinapor

Related Stories Mr John Jinapor, the Deputy Chief of Staff, has said members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are still crying like toddlers after they lost political power to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 General Election.



He said: the NDC had not overcome its “comfortable lead” mantra and criticised the Akufo-Addo led Government at the least opportunity with the intention of making it unpopular.



Speaking at a mammoth rally of the NPP on Saturday at the Victoria Park in Cape Coast, Mr Jinapor said President Akufo-Addo made history in the annals of Ghanaian politics by appointing his ministers in record time.



He said within 30 days in government, President Akufo-Addo assembled his “Central Government” by submitting the names of his ministers for vetting.



He said President Akufo-Addo was incorruptible in spite of many attempts by the NDC to smear him with the tag of corruption.



Mr Jinapor assured Ghanaians that the Government would deliver on its promises and that, by January 7, 2021, Ghanaians would witness the swearing-in of the second term of President Akufo-Addo at the Independence Square.



Mr Boakye Agyarko, the Miniter of Energy, said the nation had dragged itself from power crisis that Ghanaians endured for four years under the NDC Administration due to poor management of the energy sector.



He gave the assurance that electricity tariffs would be reduced as promised by the NPP and asked Ghanaians to give the Government some time to redeem its pledges.



Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications, noted that Ghanaians endured eight years of economic hardship under the NDC Administration and that the NPP was working hard to stabilise the economy and called on the people to renew its mandate in 2020.



She said the NDC virtually collapsed the National Health Insurance Scheme but, thanks to the NPP Government, some of the arrears had been settled.



The rally was organised to thank the people of the Central Region for voting massively to re-capture power from the NDC.