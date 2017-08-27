NPP Considers Expansion Of Electoral College

Related Stories There are calls for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to increase its electoral college to include more delegates who will elect the party’s national executives.



This is one of the many proposals that have come up for consideration at the party’s 25th Annual Delegates’ Conference at Cape Coast on Saturday.



Only 5,000 delegates are allowed to vote for national officers at the party’s congresses but the current proposal seeks to have the number increased to 150,000 to be at par with the number of delegates who vote for to choose a flagbearer at the party’s presidential primaries.



The conference has directed the National Council of the party to set up a Committee to look into all the proposals for constitutional amendments.



The Committee is expected to report to the Council with its report on the proposals for the necessary action to be taken.



Other proposals that committee will consider include one to allow Members of Parliament to elect their constituency executives to promote unity.



This comes after reports of resistance and fracas between some Members of Parliament and the party’s constituency executives.



It is believed that if the MPs are given the power to appoint their preferred options for the constituency positions, they will be able to work effectively together.



The committee is also expected to look into a proposal to have the position of deputies voted upon. If accepted, any individual who seeks to occupy a position as a deputy must campaign and convince electorates to vote for them.



An extraordinary conference is expected to be called by the National Executive Committee in few months’ time before the end of the year to take a decision on the proposals.