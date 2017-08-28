Sammy Awuku Salutes NPP Delegates For A Successful Conference

Related Stories The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Sammy Awuku has once again commended party delegates and members for helping to organizing a successful delegates conference.



Members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) last Saturday, converged at the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast to take part in the party’s national delegates conference.The conference was to help the party to among other things take stock of its achievements in the last few years.



Speaking on Neat FM's Ghana Montie, Mr Awuku on behalf of the General Secretary and National Chairman expressed his heart filled gratitude to all delegates for conducting themselves very well during the conference.



He also expressed his appreciation to the planning committee, health committee, accommodation committee, transport, communication, operation, event and protocol committee, Members of Parliament, Members of the diplomatic corps, Ministers and deputy Ministers of State, CEO's, appointees of various state agencies, our sister political parties NDC, NDP, PPP, CPP, PNC .etc. for their contribution towards the programme.



He also applauded the president for speaking the mind of the Ghanaian Youth because they really contributed to the party winning the 2016 general election.



"So as the commander-in-chief of the Ghana armed forces of this country, and he (President) should do everything possible to better the lifes of the good people of Ghana. He has to make sure his appointees tow the line of the vision of his government.



"We believe in the Economic management team led by His Excellency the Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and all the policies outlined our party including free Senior High School which will take off this September, 1D1F which has already taken off at Ekumfi, and the rest of them which will soon take off next year.



The National Youth Organizer who is also aspiring to become the National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, expressed confidence in the ability of President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and NPP Government to deliver on their promise to provide jobs for the youth according to the theme of the 2017 Delegate conference: "delivering on our promises, our roots, our strength, and our future, he stressed.