NDC's General Mosquito 'Attacked'

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia a.k.a. General Mosquito has been attacked by some suspecting young men wielding guns and cutlasses.



Though they attempted to beat his driver, he however could not explain whether it was a robbery or an assassination attempt but warned members of the general public expecially those travelling on the Accra-suhum road to be careful.



Confirming the incident on an Accra based radio station, the NDC's General Secretary who could not identify any member of the gang because they had a face mask on was however able to capture the number plate of the vehicle they were using.



"GT 666-12 is the car number, anybody who comes into contact with the vehicle should report to the nearest police station ,I have already reported the issue to the National Security and I hope they take the matter up, I have pictures and all that," he explained.



"Frieghtened Johnson Asiedu Nketia bemoaned the security lapses in the country adding that the government should be up and doing and ensure maximum security of the citizenry.



"The way things are going,it looks like they are asking us to acquire guns to protect ourselves, this is not the democracy Ghanaians voted for," he said.



We have complained about the country's security and looks like nothing has been done about it," we will start arming ourselves, he added.



Also in an interview with Peacefmonline.com, Johnson Asiedu Nketia confirmed the incident.