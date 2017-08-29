Competence Has Taken Over Incompetence In Ghana – Deputy Minister

Related Stories The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports says competence has taken over incompetence in the governance of this country and Ghanaians must know.



“It is clear that competence has taken over incompetence in the country because [NDC] even thought that what we are doing now was not doable since they have borrowed more,” said Pius Enam Hadzide.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) man was contributing to discussions on TV3’s New Day hosted by Bright Nana Amfoh on the promise by the party that it will not let down Ghanaians. “We are on the right track and we are doing what is to be done to ensure that the people get job.



So many people want to be given the opportunity to contribute to the national development which is not bad but we also have to continue to assure our people that it is one step at a time and that not all of us can get what we want at a time,” the Deputy Minister explained.



Mr Hadzide admitted that members of the NPP will dominate the workforce of this government because they believe in the ideologies of the government.



“It will be dominated by people who believe in the ideology and the philosophy of the promise made because up to now, some people do not believe in the ideology of the free SHS.



So, how do you give such people the job?” the Minister asked. “This is an NPP ideology. The ailing health insurance, the NPP people will benefit from it so it will all be NPP people.”



The Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region, Rockson-Nelson Kwami Dafeamekpor, however, said “I am surprised he says competence has taken over incompetence.



I don’t know how they understand the word ‘incompetent’ and ‘competent’ because what they have done is stifling all state companies of internally generated funds and that is affecting governance”.



“They have stopped hundreds of road projects in this country. They are not continuing most projects the NDC started and you call that competence?” the MP queried. On job creation, Mr. Dafeamekpor said: “You have come to sack half of Ghana from state institutions.



Most directors of state institutions have been replaced and when you speak to them, they tell you I have just taken over and I am studying things.” “The number of new person that have taken over state institutions is mind boggling”.