Investigate All Doctors Across The Country - Kwesi Pratt   

Related Stories The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has interdicted Head of SSNIT's Management Information Systems, Dr. Caleb Afaglo for forging documents for his top management role.



It was revealed that Dr. Afaglo didn't have a Doctorate degree; neither does he have a Master's degree nor a first degree.



The interdiction comes on the heels of a massive software scandal following a shocking revelation that SSNIT had spent $72 million to procure software aimed at replacing the manual nature of work at the Trust with complete automation in order to boost productivity.



The contract for the software was awarded in 2012.



Though many Ghanaians are alarmed by the report, it is even now more shocking to find out that the SSNIT IT Head may have faked his job documents and qualifications.



But not to the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper Kwesi Pratt who gave a loud laugh when discussing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



To Mr. Pratt, there are several people in Ghana who hold the title "doctor" but are not doctors and so he wondered how Dr. Afaglo would be singled out for investigation.



Narrating an incident on 'Kokrokoo', Mr. Pratt told a story of how he once met a certain man who called himself a doctor but had no doctorate degree.



According to him, the man tagged himself as a doctor because he was a herbalist.



Mr. Pratt therefore called on the EOCO to step up their investigations to cover people who have the initials of a doctor to their name in the country, not just Dr. Afaglo.











