Deputy Agric. Minister Resigns

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said in a brief statement on Tuesday August 29 that :



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this evening accepted the resignation from office of the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Hon. William Quaitoo, MP, which takes immediate effect. The President wished him the very best in his future endeavours.”



Mr Quaittoo, in a recent radio interview said northerners are “liars” and “difficult” people to deal with.



Even though the lawmaker apologised unreservedly for his "unguarded" comments, several critics said the MP’s apology was not enough.



The Minority in Parliament asked him to resign following the comment.



In a statement issued by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, the caucus said he must either resign or be fired by the president.



“We think that this is grossly inadequate, insincere, hypocritical, an afterthought and therefore not deep enough to assuage the profound pain and huge damage done to the good image, integrity and respect of the people of the three Northern Regions.



“We accordingly call on our colleagues on the other side to join us in unconditionally and unreservedly condemning this crass ethnic bigotry exhibited by Hon. Quaittoo.



“Additionally, we urge all decent minded Ghanaians who cherish the unity, peace, order, stability and progress of our nation, to join us demand the immediate resignation of Hon. Quaittoo as Deputy Minister of State and Member of Parliament,” the statement said.

