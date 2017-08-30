Related Stories 'Suspended' General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed, has accused the 2016 Flagbearer and leader of the PNC, Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama as the mastermind against the party’s progress.



“Frankly, as I speak to you the party has no Council of Elders due to the leader’s behavior. Every member of the party who will be called upon to hold the position declines with an excuse just to stay away,” he indicated.



Speaking on Kasapa FM, Atik Mohammed confirmed he reported the leader of his party, Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama to the Kotobabi police station following the lock-up of his office with a different padlock, preventing him access to his office.



After President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed the PNC leader as an Ambassador-at-large there has been numerous agitations by some party faithful to turn down the offer to prevent a conflict of interest on partisan issues.



Atik Mohammed further insisted that “Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama is the cause of all the negative happenings in the party as well as the difficulties hovering on its neck.”



The People's National Convention says it has suspended the General Secretary, Atik Mohammed, for gross "misbehaviour and misconduct".



PNC Communications Director Emmanuel Wilson confirmed that the decision was taken at the party's extraordinary National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held last month.



At the meeting, Mr Mohammed was accused of bringing the image of the party into disrepute.



His accusers cited his repeated invectives on the 2016 Presidential Candidate Dr Edward Mahama at NEC meetings.



Atik has also been discrediting Dr. Mahama in public after the flagbearer was appointed as an Ambassador-at-Large by the President, the PNC has said.