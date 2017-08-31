NDC Will Not Shield Any Former Appointee Found Culpable Of Corruption - Koku

Related Stories A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says the party will not shield or protect any former corrupt appointee under Mahama's administration should the person be found culpable.



According to the fierce critic of President Nana Akufo-Addo, the party will not agitate or embark on any protest should any member of the previous government be jailed for corruption by the current administration.



Koku Anyidoho said the role of politicians is for them to serve the people of the Republic of Ghana and when they get the opportunity to govern, they have to develop the nation, give the people water, give the people jobs, give them food, give them light.



''We may not be able to do all but the period you get the chance to work, you should be able to do it to the satisfaction of the voter. The maverick politician said, nobody can point to Kwame Nkrumah as a corrupt president and that is why Africa continues to celebrate him.



Speaking to Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Koku Anyidoho said, if indeed the former President Mahama’s administration was infested with corruption, then the state institutions should work and bring the culprits to book.



‘’Let the state institutions work, let the investigative bodies work, whichever era; I don’t mind. Let the state institutions work. Let the investigative bodies work. Those who are found culpable let the laws dealing with them.



NDC will not wake up and embark on any demonstration because of any corrupt official. I don’t think NPP will do same. We have to clean up the mess as a people. What is going on stings,’’ he stated.



Politicians he said are being tagged with negative stories because of the corrupt nature of some individuals yet they are some good politicians in the country. ‘’There are many many decent politicians out there.



The few ones that want to destroy the name of politics, let us smoke them out and deal with them,’’ he stated.