Ken Agyepong Never Substantiate His Allegations - Fmr MCE

Related Stories Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Akuapem North, George Opare Addo has chided Ghanaians for pampering Kennedy Agyepong, Assin Central MP and hip life artiste A-plus.



Recently, there have been several allegations of corruption leveled against government officials.



The two, Kennedy Agyepong and A-plus, have played key roles in accusing the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu, two Deputy Chiefs of Staff among other leaders of corruption.



A-plus accused Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye of engaging in some dubious transactions at the Presidency.



Following these allegations, the Criminal Investigative Department of the Police (CID) invited Kennedy Agyepong, A-plus and the accused persons to investigate the allegations and ensure that the culprits are sanctioned.



Commenting on the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Mr. Opare Addo wondered why Ghanaians still give attention to Hon. Kennedy Agyepong and A-plus.



According to him, Hon. Agyepong has over the years made similar allegations against innocent persons but will "run away" when he’s called upon to provide evidence to that effect.



He noted that there has never been a time that Mr. Agyepong has been able to substantiate his claims against the persons he accuses of corruption.



Alluding to the judgement debt scandal involving businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome, which to Ghanaians was leaked by Hon. Kennedy Agyepong; Mr. Opare Addo stated emphatically that Hon. Agyepong has been claiming credit for something he didn't do.



“Ghanaians have given them a position they don’t deserve and qualify to have. Over the years, they’ve made baseless allegations against very innocent people in this country. Most often, the mistake we make is that when the Woyome issue cropped up, we said Hon. Kennedy Agyepong broke it but it’s not true. He saw it in the Auditor General’s report . . .Every Member of Parliament had a copy of that report. But over the years, he’s said a lot of things but when the time comes for him to substantiate, then he will run away,” he said.



To him, it is Ghanaians who have given Kennedy Agyepong a voice but "in some proper democracy, in some jurisdictions; people like Kennedy Agyepong would have been blacklisted by now . . . They will not be allowed to talk . . . If you cannot substantiate an allegation, don’t do it.”



He also wondered where A-plus is coming from that all of sudden he has gained notoriety in the nation.



"We’ve given him a certain level that he doesn’t even deserve it . . . Where is his credibility? We gave him platform to tarnish the image of people; people who have worked hard to earn their reputation," he added.













