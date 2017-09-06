Dominic Eduah Dares NDC On $72m SSNIT Deal

Related Stories The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dominic Eduah has dared the opposition NDC to speak on the $72m SSNIT Deal if they really have the nation at heart.



Speaking on Accra-based Happy FM, the aspiring National Youth Organiser noted that, the NDC’s posture of criticizing the Nana Addo led governing “ok” but they must well speak on the SSNIT brouhaha.



DiscussingTuesday's press conference by the minority in parliament on a GHc10m loan to McDan Shipping company, Mr. Dominic Eduah asked how much was involved in the purported procurement breach by the Finance Minster, Ken Ofori-Atta.



"So the minority have the moral right to speak to issues of national concern, after their long silence on the rots that have been uncovered at SSNIT. Chairman Allotey should advice his leadership in parliament to hold a press conference on the $72 million SSNIT software before Ghanaians will take the NDC serious," he said.



However, the Central Regional Chairman who was on the show with Dominic Eduah said “We are gathering information on the said issues before the party will officially speak.”



