Assembly Member Eyes NPP Post

The Assembly member for the Ofankor Electoral Area in the Greater Accra Region, Ms Humu Dilley Saeed, has declared her intention to contest the Regional Women's Organiser position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region.



Even though the party is yet to open nominations at both the regional and national levels, Ms Saeed said she was lacing her boots to contest the position.



According to her, she had carved a niche for herself in grass-roots politics right from the days of the late Madam Hawa Yakubu.



Ms Saeed made her intentions known in an interview with the Daily Graphic after she was honoured as the Nkosuohemaa of Ofankor in Accra with the stool name Naa Anyemah Opesike, Noyaano Manye.



She indicated that the NPP needed someone who could solidify the party’s win in the region in 2020, “and I believe I possess the competence and organisational skills to do so”.



In a citation accompanying the honour, the chiefs and elders acknowledged Naa Kordey for her contribution and commitment towards development after she was elected assembly member barely two years ago.



It said her collaboration with the chiefs and elders and the way she unified all the people was worth emulating.



“You continuously partner the chiefs and elders to organise health screening and clean-up exercises and feed the widows and vulnerable.



“You are a strong woman of substance by all standards. The Chief of Ofankor, Nii Kortey Boi II, and the council of elders, the Asafo group and the entire people of Ofankor do bestow on you the Nkosuohemaa,” it said.



Nii Kortey Boi who showered praises on the assembly member said the community was pleased with all her efforts at bringing development to the area.



He recounted a number of projects she had initiated on behalf of the community, noting that they were laudable and commendable.



Nii Kortey Boi also used the opportunity to call for peace and tolerance among the Ga people during the Homowo festivities.