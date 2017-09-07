Public Servants With Mmdas Must Adhere To Ethics — Dr Ato Arthur

Dr Ato Arthur Related Stories The Head of the Local Government Service, Dr Stephen Nana Ato Arthur, has charged public servants working in the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to be guided by the professional ethics of their work to ensure quality service delivery.



He added that they were also to facilitate the realisation of the government's transformation agenda for the country.



Dr Arthur made this remark when he addressed the Staff of the Ga East Municipal Assembly at a durbar in his honour at Abokobi as part of his familiarisation tour of the MMDAs.



Familiarisation visit



The visit to the Ga East Municipal Assembly was the third on the schedule for the Head of the Service following similar visits earlier in the day to the Ga South and Ga Central respectively.



Since his appointment, Dr Arthur has engaged top management and key officers both at the district and regional levels with the aim of acquainting himself with the various institutions within the service.



It was an opportunity for him to touch base with all the staff of the various MMDAs and share his vision and interact with them.



Professionalism is key



At a staff durbar at Abokobi, Dr Arthur noted that professionalism was key to the realisation of the vision of the service, "to become a world-class client-oriented decentralised service."



He observed that there were several acts of professional misconduct among officers in the service which, he said, were inimical to public service.



Recounting his days as a former Central Regional Minister and Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) respectively, Dr Arthur noted that there were rots in the system which were occasioned by breach of professional ethics by some public officers.