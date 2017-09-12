"NDC Is United When It Comes To Corruption" - Sammy Awuku

Related Stories The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, 9th September engaged in a health walk at Tamale in the Northern Region.



The walk which was christened "Unity Wins" was aimed at unifying the party structures to oust the Akufo-Addo government out of power, come 2020.



The health walk led by former President John Dramani Mahama and other leaders of the party like General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu among others saw a mammoth number of party members and sympathizers joining the walk.



Addressing the NDC's 'Unity Walk', the National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku is wondering how the 'Unity Walk' would have any better effect on the NDC.



He asked how the walk was going to unite the party when the issues confronting the party have not been resolved.



Sammy Awuku also sought to find out why some bigwigs in the party were absent during the walk if indeed the NDC want to paint a unity picture to Ghanaians.



Names such as Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings, Leader and founder of the party, former Vice President Amissah Arthur and other Presidential hopefuls for the party couldn't be spotted at the function.



To Sammy Awuku, the NDC is only "united when it comes to corruption".









