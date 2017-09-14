Quaittoo To Go On Northern ‘Apology Tour’

Related Stories Resigned Deputy Minister of Agriculture William Quaittoo has said he is considering going on an apology tour of northern Ghana following his ethnocentric gaffe a few weeks ago.



The Akim Oda Member of Parliament said he voluntarily resigned following intense pressure on him from northern members of his own party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“I resigned because of my own party people. They were hurt, they were offended…” Mr Quaittoo who had described northerners as “difficult” people, who are fond of “lying” to get what they want, said.



“I don’t want to be the Judas of any situation", he told Starr FM on Wednesday, 13 September.



Even though he has offered several apologies to the people of the north, Mr Quaittoo said he is seriously considering touring the Northern, Upper West and Upper East regions to render his apologies in close contact.



According to him, ever since he made the gaffe, he has personally apologised to “every northerner” he has met.







