Free SHS Good Policy – Inusah Fuseini

Related Stories Inusah Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and the former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has said the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy of the Akufo-Addo-led government is a good policy.



According to him, the President has adopted a ‘radical approach’ with the introduction of the policy that is aimed at giving every child the opportunity to have second cycle education irrespective of their financial health.



“This is a good policy,” he said on State of Affairs on GhOne television on Wednesday, September 13, adding: “The President has chosen a radical approach. We agree with President Akufo-Addo that leadership is about choices but the choices have consequences.”



The Free SHS policy was launched in Accra on Tuesday, 12 September by the President with a call on Ghanaians to support the policy and to contribute ideas to make it sustainable.



Delivering an address at the launch of the Free SHS programme, the President said, among other things, that his government is open to accept inputs from all quarters to make the programme long lasting and successful.



“As is with all human endeavours, we will certainly face challenges in the implementation of this policy of Free SHS despite our best preparation and efforts. We may falter but by the grace of the almighty God, we shall not fall for we will be ready in all humility to accept inputs and criticisms aimed at improving the policy,” he stated.



He added: “The policy is not about the NPP or the NDC. The beneficiaries will not only be NPP members or sympathisers. They will be Ghanaians from all walks of life and from all political persuasions. This is about Ghana and how best to build a progressive and prosperous nation for this and future generations. Its constitutionality is not in doubt. All











