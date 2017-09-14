NPP’s Kandaha Boys Besiege Sagnerigu Local Assembly, Destroy Office

Related Stories The Northern Region police command has confirmed an attack by some youth on the Sagnerigu District Assembly.



Joy News gathers that the angry youth, who are sympathizers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, had intended to attack the District Chief Executive Iddrisu Mariama but met her absence.



The office of the DCE’s Secretary was vandalized and two of the assembly’s staff were assaulted by the rampaging youth, said be members of a group called Kandaha Boys.



Northern Region Police Public Relations Officer ASP Yussif Tanko says they’ve begun investigations into the issue.



Joy News Northern Region Correspondent, Martina Bugri, said her sources tell her the attacks were fueled by recent contracts for the School Feeding Programme.



The selection of some of the caterers for the programme did not make the youth happy, she reported on Thursday.



“Our Municipal Commander and other officers are at the residence [ the DCE’s Secretary], so it will depend on the interaction and what they will gather that will inform us as to what we should do next,” said ASP Tanko.



In June this year, the Kandaha Boys clashed with a rival vigilante group over the Chief Executive appointment for the Tamale Teaching Hospital.