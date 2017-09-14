Otiko Djaba's Position Handed Over To Hajia Hamdatu

Related Stories Otiko Djaba’s position in the New Patriotic Party has been handed over to another person.

The NPP on Thursday appointed Hajia Saadatu Hamdatu as the New National Women’s Organiser of the party.



This follows the resignation of all party officers who were given appointments in government.



It will be recalled that in May this year, the National Council of the party directed all party officials serving in government to resign as soon as possible.



The Council said that combining party work and government work is not the best.



On Thursday, the Acting General Secretary John Boadu announced that Hajia Hamdatu will now act as National Women’s Organiser.



He also announced the constitution of an 11-member ad hoc committee to oversee proposals for constitutional reforms in the party.



The committee has been given two months within which to complete its work.



A Vice Chairman of the NPP, Frederick Fredua Antoh, will chair the committee. Other members include former Member of Parliament Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, deputy ministers Osei Bonsu Amoah, Godfred Dame, Joseph Dimdiok Kpemka and MP Ben Abdallah Banda.