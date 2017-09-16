Kufuor Full Of Wisdom Than Rawlings – NDC Activist

Related Stories An activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Appiah Stadium has condemned former president Jerry John Rawlings for saying that his own party (NDC) will not win the 2020 elections.



Speaking with officials from EIB Network at his residence, the former President said the NDC should forget about power because it will not happen. He said the current administration’s rollout of election campaign promises including the Free Senior High School, One District One Factory, and the fight against galamsey all make it tough for the NDC to sell their campaign to the masses.



“These people think they can unseat this man [Akufo-Addo] in 2020,” he asked. “NPP? After only four years? No!” he said.



But speaking to Kasapa News, Appiah Stadium chose former President Kufuor over former President Rawlings because according to him, the former speaks with wisdom.



“Rawlings doesn’t cease to amaze people, this same Bola Ray also visited ex President Kufour who’s full of wisdom few days ago, but we never heard him[Kufour] say anything bad about the NPP. He could have spoken about the bad deeds of Kandahar boys, Delta Force and the rest, but he never went that way. You [Rawlings] ruled for 19 years as against Kufour’s 8 years but whenever you speak you cause problems for your own party, [NDC], whereas Kufour’s statments are always enriched with wisdom, giving good advice to the NPP.



“Why has the National Leadership of the NDC refused to discipline ex President Rawlings ever since he publicly began to rundown the party, he must be called to order immediately. We cannot continue to build the NDC while he also tears it apart. If he hasn’t got anything good to say about the NDC he should shut,” Appiah fumed.