No One Worth Their Salt Will Make A Fuss Over The Expression I used. - Hon. Suhuyini

Nana Damoah tagged me in a post asking me which of the NDC's policies is like Free SHS. I ignored him. I put up a post on my wall - an unrelated topic - and Nana Damoah commented saying I hadn't answered him.

This is when I used that age-old expression, "... wrestle with pigs in their pen." And it has been misconstrued. I think that anyone worth their salt will not make a fuss over the expression that I used. I don't think we should allow this cyberbullying. I call what Nana Damoah did Cyber Bullying. It is important that we all collectively erase the threat that we face with the way we do politics in Ghana. I think that anyone worth their salt will not make a fuss over the expression that I used. - Alhassan Suhuyini #JoySMS



