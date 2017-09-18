 
 

No One Worth Their Salt Will Make A Fuss Over The Expression I used. - Hon. Suhuyini
 
18-Sep-2017  
Nana Damoah tagged me in a post asking me which of the NDC's policies is like Free SHS. I ignored him. I put up a post on my wall - an unrelated topic - and Nana Damoah commented saying I hadn't answered him.


This is when I used that age-old expression, "... wrestle with pigs in their pen." And it has been misconstrued. I think that anyone worth their salt will not make a fuss over the expression that I used. I don't think we should allow this cyberbullying. I call what Nana Damoah did Cyber Bullying. It is important that we all collectively erase the threat that we face with the way we do politics in Ghana. I think that anyone worth their salt will not make a fuss over the expression that I used. - Alhassan Suhuyini #JoySMS
 
 
 
Source: Joy News
 
 

