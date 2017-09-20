Manya Krobo Does Not Belong To Any Political Party...

Related Stories The Paramount Chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II, has said his traditional area does not belong to any political party; neither should Ghana as a country belong to any political party.



He said the duty of every traditional area was to support any government in power to achieve the developmental agenda set for the country.



Nene Sakite made the remarks at the launch of this year’s Ngmayem Festival of the people of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area on the theme, ‘’The role of chiefs in advocating peaceful co-existence in Ghana.’’



The festival is being sponsored by TV Africa, the Upper Manya Klo Rural Bank, K.W. Radio and the Manya Krobo Mineral Water Producers Association.



Role of chiefs



Nene Sakite said the role of chiefs was so clear that there was no way they could meddle in political issues.



However, he said, they also had the voting right to exercise their franchise during elections and that should not make people label them as politicians.



‘’If a chief votes for a party during election, that does not make that chief a politician. As chiefs, we are being guided by rules and regulations of the chieftaincy institution and I shall ensure that chiefs in my traditional area do not take active part in politics,’’ he stated.



Nene Sakite commended his people for their support in sustaining peace in the 2016 general election and urged them to continue to co-exist and live in peace with one another in spite of their political differences.



The paramount chief commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme which took off last week.



‘’I appeal to every Krobo to support the Free SHS concept irrespective of our political stance and not to criticise, because this will be the fundamental basis of eliminating poverty,’’ he added.



The Principal of the Aburi Presbyterian College of Education, Dr Mrs Harriet Naki Amui, the guest speaker, stressed the need for chiefs to demonstrate peaceful co-existence in their day-to-day activities with their subjects.



She said peaceful co-existence must start from homes, villages, towns and so on, adding that it was the responsibility of parents, adults, professionals and opinion leaders to make sure ‘’they inculcated into the young ones the virtues that we would like them to grow up with’’.



Dr Mrs Amui noted that, ‘’When we are able to co-exist peacefully as a people, chiefs will then have the peace of mind to lead in organising self-help activities and projects and also take initiatives in establishing institutions and programmes to improve our welfare in areas such as health, education, trade and social development since their roles as chiefs enhance democracy, sustain good governance and promote justice and social cohesion.’’



She added, “Our chiefs need our support to be effective and successful because if they fail, we have failed. The advocacy for peaceful co-existence needs collective commitment.’’