Remove Some Holidays From Our Calendar - Kennedy Agyapong To Gov't

To him, the holidays are “too much” – explaining that, the numerous holidays will drag national developments, hence, some must be scrapped.



His plea was after President Akufo-Addo proposed legislation to Parliament to designate August 4 as Founders' Day whiles September 21 will be observed as ‘Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day’.



Kennedy Agyapong’s call has already been raised by some concerned Ghanaians who want the country’s holidays to be reduced.



Speaking on Adom TV, the NPP MP however suggested merged public holidays whiles others too are removed from our calendar.



According to him the holidays are too much in Ghana as such government should reduce it so we can move forward as a nation.



Adding that, “What I believe is that they can set a founders day so we celebrate it once. They should set it as 'founders’ day' to showcase everyone’s role they played each year. It can even educate the citizenry in terms of history. I don’t have problem with that . . . ”



“I don’t have a problem with Nkrumah standing tall. He did great things for Ghana. He is a dreamer. He did a lot for Ghana. Akufo-Addo has a challenge to beat what Nkrumah did . . . ” he stressed.



Ken Agyapong however commended President Akufo-Addo for the proposal stating that those who fought for the independence of the Ghana must be celebrated.