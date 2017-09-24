NDC Descends On Samia…Describes Her As An Ignoramus

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) seems not to be enthused with comments made by daughter of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



Members of the NDC on Thursday took to the principal streets of Accra in a Unity Walk to commemorate the Founder’s Day celebration.



However, Samia Nkrumah took a jab at the NDC describing them as opportunistic. According to her, the NDC cannot be shouting and preaching Nkrumaist ideologies when they are in opposition only to implement brute capitalist policies when they are in power.



Murtala Mohammed who was not happy with Samia’s comment asked her to ‘shut up’ because even though she is the daughter of Ghana’s first President does not mean she is the sole owner of her father’s ideologies.



“Samia is just ignorant…” he fumed.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s "Alhaji and Alhaji" programme, the former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry added: “Nkrumah’s family do not own his ideological heritage. They are not the right heads of Nkrumah’s ideological heritage. They own Nkrumah as a blood heritage but they don’t own his ideology and that anytime anybody is defending this legacy… anytime that ideology is under attack and people genuinely want to defend it you see her saying that opportunist. I think that she is just ignorant and I think that she needs to exercise restraint. Maybe or perhaps she needs to have a proper appreciation of what Nkrumah’s ideology is….Nkrumah’s ideology transcends blood line, family lines, ethnic divisive lines and that is what Nkrumah stood for and many people believed in it…I think she should just shut up…when you listen to her; I don’t need to be a CPP member before I can be an Nkrumaist…I just need to ascribe by the ideology that he stood for…”