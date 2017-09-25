NDC Communicators Face Prosecution

Related Stories Some Communicators of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) may, in the not too distant future, be prosecuted by the state over corruption charges.



The party functionaries reportedly received fat monthly salaries paid from state coffers without rendering any services for the country.



This illegal act, believed to be widespread, is said to have occurred during the eight years that the NDC was in control of political power.



Mr. Kusi Boafo, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Public Sector Reforms, made the shocking disclosure recently.



According to him, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) suspicion that corruption was rampant under the NDC administration has been found to be true.



“Evidence that we have so far seen indicates that what we thought was the level of corruption at the time was too small. We have now seen colossal evidence of corruption that will blow your mind”, he said.



Mr. Boafo disclosed further; “People stole state money with impunity. We have even found out that some of their communicators were paid monthly by the state. Some of these people may even be prosecuted and I don’t want to talk much about that for now. Indeed, Ghana was rotten under the NDC”.



Even though Boafo did not mention names of communicators that might be hauled to court, he was sure that some of them may be prosecuted.



He pointed out that if the corruption canker is stopped, Ghana can surely get enough money to sponsor the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



The Public-Sector Reforms Chief said “Proceeds of corruption in the country exceed GH4 billion annually, whilst free SHS’ cost for three years is about GH3 billion”.



In this regard, he stressed that everything must be done to uproot the deadly menace from the society to help revive the economy.



He assured that through new pragmatic policies by the President Akufo-Addo administration corruption would be defeated once-and-for-all.