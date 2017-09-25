People Want To Kill My Presidential Ambitions - Alban Bagbin

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo constituency Alban Bagbin has poked some political opponents for being behind an evil agenda aimed at scuttling his presidential ambitions on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He said some people are using their outfit to ruin his political career as a presidential aspirant for the NDC.



Speaking on the 30 ambulances procured under the Mahama administration for the National Ambulance Service which was declared 'useless', Alban Bagbin who was former health Minister said the importation of 30 substandard ambulances estimated at $2.4 million was necessary.



The 13-seater buses were procured in 2014 and refitted into ambulances.



The vehicles, valued at $2.4m, according to a technical report by Global automobile company Mercedes Benz, have 18 defects, making it 'useless.'



Speaking at an event organized in his honor on his 60 birthday and twenty five years in politics, he said people are busily scheming to discredit him.



He added that some faceless persons are using the ambulance saga as a way to ruin his hard won reputation.



He said "What most people don’t know about the ambulance saga so far as I am concerned is that, even though there was the need to import those ambulances which was started during my tenure as health minister, I was not in the ministry as the health minister when the final agreement for the purchase of the ambulance was reached."