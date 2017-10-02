Related Stories The "So Far So Good" Alliance, an NPP pressure group has organized a health walk to show their appreciation to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo for implementing his flagship programme, Free SHS to ameliorate the living conditions of the ordinary Ghanaian.



The NPP as part of its campaign promises in 2008, 2012 and 2016 pledged to make Senior High School Education free, a promise that most Ghanaians supported and intend voted for President Akuffo Addo and the NPP.



The President launched this policy last month for its implementation, in fulfilment of his campaign promise to the good people of Ghana.



This has made Senior High School Education absolutely free for all First year student. It is against this background that the "So Far So Good" Alliance organized the health walk on Saturday, 30th of September to show appreciation to President Akuffo Addo, Education Ministry led by Hon Mathew Opoku Prempeh and all those who have made the Free SHS implementation possible.



The walk which took the team through the principal streets of Accra, saw scores of NPP Members, youth activists, party communicators like the Deputy Executive Director of National Service Secretariat who doubles as an Aspiring National Youth Organizer Henry Nana Boakye *(Nana B)* and other youth activists of the NPP.



The Walk was very well attended and clearly signified that the Ghanaian populace have accepted wholeheartedly, the Flagship Free SHS by this government.