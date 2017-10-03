A-Plus’ Allegation Detractive – Freddie Blay

Related Stories The acting National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay has described the allegations of corruption and its subsequent altercations against the Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor by musician Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, as detractive to the feat chalked so far by President Akufo Addo.



“It is not helpful, it detracts from what we are doing”



A- Plus, a member of the ruling government alleged on social media that, the two Deputy Chiefs of staff are corrupt and thieves. Police investigation into the allegations revealed the claims were baseless, however, a leaked tape last week purported to portray a cover-up during the investigation has revived the public debate on the matter.



Mr. Blay believes, the report by the Police on the matter exonerating the two Chiefs of staff must resolve the impasse.



” The situation is not very very appropriate, the Presidency and the government of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo -Addo is doing very well but if a few things may have happened. There is an allegation and so forth and which he has promptly stepped in to ask the Police to investigate ,the Police has come out with its report and so far as I am concerned that is official, unless you don’t agree with what the Police have done but anybody could have his own opinion to disagree or agree with what the Police have done, and they have done their work .The next step will be what to be done “.



Mr.Blay said this during an interview with section of the media in Koforidua on Sunday, october 1 on the sidelines of Eastern Regional Youth Conference and Awards organized by the Regional Youth wing of the NPP.



Mr. Blay said the leadership of the party has advised the feuding factions to calm down .



“For anybody to say the party leadership should step in I don’t see from which angle, how do we step in, do we interfere with the investigation assuming that is to be investigated or do we interfere with the result. What one could say behind the scene is to advise them, the protagonists and antagonists and those involved to take it easy, to be a little bit mindful of their utterances and so forth. We’ve been doing that all the time but we don’t come out publicly to say that but we may advise but people may take their own decisions “



He said what has happened is a lesson to the party and government officials on the need to jaw -jaw .



” I hope we are all learning from it that, It is not helpful, it detract us from what we are doing and therefore we should come together but not to say you gag everybody from talking. This is a democracy, if you feel that you have a very good point you want to make criticism that is well grounded and not frivolous why not, that is what democracy is all about, it helps us to build our nation with integrity ,openness, and truthfulness “. –