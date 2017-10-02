Bantama Constituency Youth Threatens Court Action Against A-Plus

Related Stories The Youth of Bantama Constituency have threatened to take Kwame Obeng Darko a.k.a A-Plus to court for defarming the image of their brother, Messrs Asenso Boakye, deputy chief of staff.



WATCHOUT FOR COURT SUMMONS,A-PLUS



We the youth of Bantama Constituency write to pour our displeasure of the unfair treatment meted out to Hon Asenso Boakye by Kwame Obeng a.k.a Mr. A-PLUS.



Barely few weeks ago did Kwame A-Plus post on his facebook wall unguarded and irresponsible comments tagging Hon Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor as corrupt.



We would want A-Plus to know that, Bantama is among one of the most enlightened constituencies in the country.We are well cultured, disciplined but very tough.



We will not involve ourselves or support anyone who finds himself in unwarranted messes but we know who our Asenso really is and so we support him and will always be by his side.



We knew it was intentional, just to dent the image of Asenso Boakye and Bantama Constituency but we have been vindicated by the CID investigations.



Congratulations Hon. Asenso for putting A-Plus and your saboteurs to shame.



For A-Plus, your apology is not enough to clear this your mess. We, the Youth of Bantama Constituency are preparing ourselves to sue you very soon for defarmation of character to serve as deterrent to those involved in intentional peddling unsubstantiated and baseless allegations just to defarm others.



Mr. A-Plus, hope to hear from us soon.



Signed........

Shaibu Bamba

Youth Commander



Akwasi Akwasi Antwi

Dep. Youth Organiser



Nana Kwame Asamoah

Youth Secretary